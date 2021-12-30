WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments this week.

Cedrick Patterson: Murder with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, felonious assault with a firearm specification and carrying concealed weapons.

Jeffrey Keeney: Having weapons while under disability, seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor

Gregory J. Beech: Aggravated possession of drugs and criminal trespass

Richard D. Stevenson: Murder with a firearm specification and felonious assault with a firearm specification

De’Reuan J. Pennock: Felonious assault with a firearm specification

James Markley: Aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence and OVI

Michael B. Knight: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture

Wiliam J. Reese: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs

Christina M. Plesmid: Failure to comply with order or signal of police and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

George Washko: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Kyree Stubbs: Possession of fentanyl-related compound with forfetirue and possession of drugs

Schon Wells: Aggravated possession of drugs

Ryan J. Martin: Tampering with evidence, falsification and aggravated menacing

Randy L. Jamison: Robbery

Troy M. Mazur: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Kristian A. Coons: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl-related compound

Dylan A. Bever: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl-related compound

Pierre Callion: Possession of fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture and possession of cocaine with forfeiture

Cody E. Elliott: Possession of cocaine

Joshua M. Wix: Failure to verify current address

Kaprise Sledge: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer

Kenna J. Miller: Trespass into a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Dondre J. Rudolph: Trespass into a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Malachi Linderman: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated arson, arson and possession of cocaine

Paul D. Harris: Domestic violence

Steve W. Green, Jr.: Two counts of domestic violence

Pablo Valentin: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in the motor vehicle

Alexander J. Ward: Aggravated possession of drugs

Brad L. Miller: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Nina Colbert: Possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl-related compound

Randy T. Ballard: Gross sexual imposition

Samantha A. Peyatt: Passing bad checks and theft

Larry J. Bumbico, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs

Salumic Sunaman: Tampering with evidence

Christopher L. Mueller: Violating a protection order and menacing by stalking

Deandre R. Hadden: Domestic violence

Stephen M. Smith: Domestic violence and resisting arrest

Kriston H. Collins: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer

Micahel A. Robinson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly discharging firearms at or into a habitation

Jamus J. Clark: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Casey D. Kozak: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Damon Williamson: Carrying concealed weapons

William Barry: Intimidation of attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case, retaliation and assault

Nicole J. Wilson: Assault

Maurice L. Franklin: Trafficking in cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Reginald Ware, Jr.: Domestic violence

David J. Carter: Burglary

Zachary Campbell: Carrying concealed weapons

Jack Dorsey: Receiving stolen property

Casey J. Kammer: Assault

Ramon T. Taylor: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Robert A. Parkhurst, Jr.: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.