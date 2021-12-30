WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments this week.
Cedrick Patterson: Murder with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, felonious assault with a firearm specification and carrying concealed weapons.
Jeffrey Keeney: Having weapons while under disability, seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor
Gregory J. Beech: Aggravated possession of drugs and criminal trespass
Richard D. Stevenson: Murder with a firearm specification and felonious assault with a firearm specification
De’Reuan J. Pennock: Felonious assault with a firearm specification
James Markley: Aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence and OVI
Michael B. Knight: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture
Wiliam J. Reese: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs
Christina M. Plesmid: Failure to comply with order or signal of police and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
George Washko: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs
Kyree Stubbs: Possession of fentanyl-related compound with forfetirue and possession of drugs
Schon Wells: Aggravated possession of drugs
Ryan J. Martin: Tampering with evidence, falsification and aggravated menacing
Randy L. Jamison: Robbery
Troy M. Mazur: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Kristian A. Coons: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl-related compound
Dylan A. Bever: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl-related compound
Pierre Callion: Possession of fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture and possession of cocaine with forfeiture
Cody E. Elliott: Possession of cocaine
Joshua M. Wix: Failure to verify current address
Kaprise Sledge: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer
Kenna J. Miller: Trespass into a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Dondre J. Rudolph: Trespass into a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Malachi Linderman: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated arson, arson and possession of cocaine
Paul D. Harris: Domestic violence
Steve W. Green, Jr.: Two counts of domestic violence
Pablo Valentin: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in the motor vehicle
Alexander J. Ward: Aggravated possession of drugs
Brad L. Miller: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Nina Colbert: Possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl-related compound
Randy T. Ballard: Gross sexual imposition
Samantha A. Peyatt: Passing bad checks and theft
Larry J. Bumbico, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs
Salumic Sunaman: Tampering with evidence
Christopher L. Mueller: Violating a protection order and menacing by stalking
Deandre R. Hadden: Domestic violence
Stephen M. Smith: Domestic violence and resisting arrest
Kriston H. Collins: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer
Micahel A. Robinson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly discharging firearms at or into a habitation
Jamus J. Clark: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Casey D. Kozak: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Damon Williamson: Carrying concealed weapons
William Barry: Intimidation of attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case, retaliation and assault
Nicole J. Wilson: Assault
Maurice L. Franklin: Trafficking in cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Reginald Ware, Jr.: Domestic violence
David J. Carter: Burglary
Zachary Campbell: Carrying concealed weapons
Jack Dorsey: Receiving stolen property
Casey J. Kammer: Assault
Ramon T. Taylor: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Robert A. Parkhurst, Jr.: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.