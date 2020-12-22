Trumbull County indictments: Dec. 22, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Lonnie D. Engle, III: Assault

Tamar DeShawn Foreman: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention

Jacob R. Hawkins: Escape

Timothy Kirkland: Escape

Monica Lambert-Pauley: Escape

Juchard Duncan: (Superseding indictment) Domestic violence, two counts of violating a protection order, two counts of having weapons under disability, defacing identification marks of a firearm, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Tyrese Lajuan Dukes: Felonious assault

Jabraya Moore: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Matthew J. Cavin: Failure to comply with a police order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound

Keith D. Mizicko: Three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Clemice Thomas, Jr.: Receiving stolen property

Sara A. Laney: Obstructing justice

Gabriele S. Raies: Obstructing justice

Kimberly H. Zickefoose: Obstructing justice

Mercedes West: Assault

Kavin Mann: Possession of cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound

Ryan D. Owens: Aggravated possession of drugs

Angelo J. Freed: Two counts of grand theft

Shaquille D. Chatmon: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Martin T. Dixon: Carrying concealed weapons

Amie D. Greening: Theft

Adam Lee Robinson: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

John J. Adkins: Aggravated possession of drugs

Ralph P. Ciletti, II: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Dallas A. Pal: Periodic verification of current address

Antonio D. Carter: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Tina L. Jones: Illegal processing of drug documents

Roderick A. Brantley: Robbery, domestic violence

Anthony R. Cox: Burglary

Jonathan J. Moore, Jr.: Counterfeiting

Mark Fraser: Possessing criminal tools, breaking and entering

Austin M. Boerio: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Randy Lee Verdi: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Alyssa C. Hawks: Aggravated possession of drugs

Daniel W. Thorne: Domestic violence

Desemen D. Douglas, Jr: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, trafficking in marijuana

Keshone D. Britt: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property

Dustin Smithberger: Carrying concealed weapons

Patrick S. Minett: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Joshua H. Moon: Possession of cocaine, fentanyl-related compound

David A. Boggs: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs

David N. Hollie: Possession of cocaine

Mark Owen Cowger: Aggravated possession of drugs

Raymond L. Diefenderfer: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

John Wilson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Alexander B. Hamilton: Possession of heroin, fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs

Michele R. Prater: Possession of cocaine

Amber Holmes-Jones: Two counts of felonious assault

Jarelle F. Johnson: Failure to comply with an order or signal of police

Daniel M. Banks: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs

Tiffany L. Palumbo: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeremy D. Cremeans: Four counts of gross sexual imposition

Mar’Tae Porterfield: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs

Joseph Lowe, Jr.: Two counts of domestic violence, felonious assault, assault

Aaron L. Jones: Possession of cocaine

Levar Lee Brown: Felonious assault, receiving stolen property

Delaysia T. Hogan: Burglary, criminal damaging, endangering

Jennelle Jay Shipman: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Jahnon Duncan: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.