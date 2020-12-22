Trumbull County indictments: Dec. 22, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:
Lonnie D. Engle, III: Assault
Tamar DeShawn Foreman: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention
Jacob R. Hawkins: Escape
Timothy Kirkland: Escape
Monica Lambert-Pauley: Escape
Juchard Duncan: (Superseding indictment) Domestic violence, two counts of violating a protection order, two counts of having weapons under disability, defacing identification marks of a firearm, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Tyrese Lajuan Dukes: Felonious assault
Jabraya Moore: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Matthew J. Cavin: Failure to comply with a police order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound
Keith D. Mizicko: Three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Clemice Thomas, Jr.: Receiving stolen property
Sara A. Laney: Obstructing justice
Gabriele S. Raies: Obstructing justice
Kimberly H. Zickefoose: Obstructing justice
Mercedes West: Assault
Kavin Mann: Possession of cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound
Ryan D. Owens: Aggravated possession of drugs
Angelo J. Freed: Two counts of grand theft
Shaquille D. Chatmon: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Martin T. Dixon: Carrying concealed weapons
Amie D. Greening: Theft
Adam Lee Robinson: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
John J. Adkins: Aggravated possession of drugs
Ralph P. Ciletti, II: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Dallas A. Pal: Periodic verification of current address
Antonio D. Carter: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Tina L. Jones: Illegal processing of drug documents
Roderick A. Brantley: Robbery, domestic violence
Anthony R. Cox: Burglary
Jonathan J. Moore, Jr.: Counterfeiting
Mark Fraser: Possessing criminal tools, breaking and entering
Austin M. Boerio: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Randy Lee Verdi: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Alyssa C. Hawks: Aggravated possession of drugs
Daniel W. Thorne: Domestic violence
Desemen D. Douglas, Jr: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, trafficking in marijuana
Keshone D. Britt: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property
Dustin Smithberger: Carrying concealed weapons
Patrick S. Minett: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Joshua H. Moon: Possession of cocaine, fentanyl-related compound
David A. Boggs: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs
David N. Hollie: Possession of cocaine
Mark Owen Cowger: Aggravated possession of drugs
Raymond L. Diefenderfer: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
John Wilson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Alexander B. Hamilton: Possession of heroin, fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs
Michele R. Prater: Possession of cocaine
Amber Holmes-Jones: Two counts of felonious assault
Jarelle F. Johnson: Failure to comply with an order or signal of police
Daniel M. Banks: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs
Tiffany L. Palumbo: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeremy D. Cremeans: Four counts of gross sexual imposition
Mar’Tae Porterfield: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs
Joseph Lowe, Jr.: Two counts of domestic violence, felonious assault, assault
Aaron L. Jones: Possession of cocaine
Levar Lee Brown: Felonious assault, receiving stolen property
Delaysia T. Hogan: Burglary, criminal damaging, endangering
Jennelle Jay Shipman: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Jahnon Duncan: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
More stories from WKBN.com: