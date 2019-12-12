Trumbull County indictments: Dec. 10, 2019

Breaking News
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Tuesday:

Joseph Myers (superseding indictment): Murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, assault, two counts of OVI and possession of cocaine

Deanna M. Thomas: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs and OVI

Chance I. Rucker: Burglary, abduction and violating a protection order

Charles Raymond Grantz: Violating a protection order

Monica Ann Lambert: Possession of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl-related compound

Troy Huston: Possession of heroin and cocaine

Andre T. Kerr, Jr.: Trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine with specifications for forfeiture and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Phillip Paul Shimko: Breaking and entering

Rae’Kwon T. Rodgers: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Brenda L. Williams: Possession of cocaine

Matthew D. Gwinn: Carrying a concealed weapon

Timothy B. Cook: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Raymond Aviles: Possession of cocaine

Autumn Elizabeth Kovell: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Donald W. Denovchek: Two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and physical control

Rachel R. Acklin: Aggravated possession of drugs

Allyson Marie Long: Two counts of felonious assault

Loni S. Capan: Aggravated possession of drugs

Patrick Michael Jordan: Breaking and entering and receiving stolen property

Jeremy R. Bungard: Possession of cocaine

Dominque Lamar Dorsey: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

