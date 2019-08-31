Trumbull County indictments: August 27, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Tuesday:
Taylor James Brooks: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Matthew A. Barnes: Escape
David J. Zadai: Escape
Stacy U. Walker: Felonious assault
Marquise DeZoon Jordan: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence
Ryan Eugene Mullett: Two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Jonah V. Mazzochi: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs
William David Chesser: Improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle
Angela Marie Dunning: Aggravated possession of drugs
Jermaine L. White: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs
William Lloyd Wilson, III: Domestic violence
Tanner James Lintz: Burglary
Clayton Felder, Jr. (AKA “Trapkid”): Aggravated robbery, having weapons while under disability
Victoria A. Houghtaling: Possession of cocaine
Brandon Michael Faunda: Tampering with evidence, burglary, two counts of petty theft
Paul Jeremiah Brock: Domestic violence
Zachary A. Stutzman: Fifteen counts of violating protection order, two counts of menacing by stalking
Glen William Franklin: Improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle
George H. Forrester: Domestic violence
Robert G. Floyd: Burglary
Charles M. Lantz, II: Failure to stop after accident
Edwin Lamont Peagler: Carrying concealed weapon, two counts of improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle, OVI, violating protection order
Chardasha S. Magee: Receiving stolen property
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.