Trumbull County indictments: August 27, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Tuesday:

Taylor James Brooks: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Matthew A. Barnes: Escape

David J. Zadai: Escape

Stacy U. Walker: Felonious assault

Marquise DeZoon Jordan: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence

Ryan Eugene Mullett: Two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Jonah V. Mazzochi: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs

William David Chesser: Improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle

Angela Marie Dunning: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jermaine L. White: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs

William Lloyd Wilson, III: Domestic violence

Tanner James Lintz: Burglary

Clayton Felder, Jr. (AKA “Trapkid”): Aggravated robbery, having weapons while under disability

Victoria A. Houghtaling: Possession of cocaine

Brandon Michael Faunda: Tampering with evidence, burglary, two counts of petty theft

Paul Jeremiah Brock: Domestic violence

Zachary A. Stutzman: Fifteen counts of violating protection order, two counts of menacing by stalking

Glen William Franklin: Improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle

George H. Forrester: Domestic violence

Robert G. Floyd: Burglary

Charles M. Lantz, II: Failure to stop after accident

Edwin Lamont Peagler: Carrying concealed weapon, two counts of improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle, OVI, violating protection order

Chardasha S. Magee: Receiving stolen property

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.