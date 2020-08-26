Trumbull County Indictments: August 26, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:
Anthony D’Urso: Escape
Robert E. Koehler: 16 counts of unauthorized use of property, computer, cable or telecommunication property or service
Frank M. Smith: Escape
Lazarus M. Stubbs: Possession of cocaine
Anthony Thomas: Grand theft
William Stanley: Gross sexual imposition
De’Vonte D. Jackson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Paige Vince: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Jaymee J. Cayo: Burglary, Grand theft of motor vehicle
Kyren Dazhmir Martin: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Scott Steven McCleery: Rape, attempted rape, two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence, disrupting public services
Jeffrey E. Perritt: Arson
Nicholas E. Hedrick: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, interference with custody
Mark Y. Lacey: Possession of cocaine
Justin Bradley: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Tony A. Middleton: Two counts of domestic violence
Sheldon R. Phillips: Felonious assault, abduction, domestic violence
Rodger L. Raub: Domestic violence
Caleb Whitfield: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Ricky Lee Snyder: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer
Terry J. Hutsenpiller: Aggravated possession of drugs
Anjanette Kacperski: Escape
Aukeem A. Williams: Possession of cocaine
Schon Wells: Receiving stolen property
Richard R. Nichols: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Taylor E. Flanigan: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.