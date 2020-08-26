Trumbull County Indictments: August 26, 2020

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:

Anthony D’Urso: Escape

Robert E. Koehler: 16 counts of unauthorized use of property, computer, cable or telecommunication property or service

Frank M. Smith: Escape

Lazarus M. Stubbs: Possession of cocaine

Anthony Thomas: Grand theft

William Stanley: Gross sexual imposition

De’Vonte D. Jackson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Paige Vince: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Jaymee J. Cayo: Burglary, Grand theft of motor vehicle

Kyren Dazhmir Martin: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Scott Steven McCleery: Rape, attempted rape, two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence, disrupting public services

Jeffrey E. Perritt: Arson

Nicholas E. Hedrick: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, interference with custody

Mark Y. Lacey: Possession of cocaine

Justin Bradley: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Tony A. Middleton: Two counts of domestic violence

Sheldon R. Phillips: Felonious assault, abduction, domestic violence

Rodger L. Raub: Domestic violence

Caleb Whitfield: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Ricky Lee Snyder: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Terry J. Hutsenpiller: Aggravated possession of drugs

Anjanette Kacperski: Escape

Aukeem A. Williams: Possession of cocaine

Schon Wells: Receiving stolen property

Richard R. Nichols: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Taylor E. Flanigan: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.