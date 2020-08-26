Trumbull County Indictments: August 26, 2020

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:

Anthony D’Urso: Escape

Robert E. Koehler: 16 counts of unauthorized use of property, computer, cable or telecommunication property or service

Frank M. Smith: Escape

Lazarus M. Stubbs: Possession of cocaine

Anthony Thomas: Grand theft

William Stanley: Gross sexual imposition

De’Vonte D. Jackson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Paige Vince: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Jaymee J. Cayo: Burglary, Grand theft of motor vehicle

Kyren Dazhmir Martin: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Scott Steven McCleery: Rape, attempted rape, two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence, disrupting public services

Jeffrey E. Perritt: Arson

Nicholas E. Hedrick: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, interference with custody

Mark Y. Lacey: Possession of cocaine

Justin Bradley: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Tony A. Middleton: Two counts of domestic violence

Sheldon R. Phillips: Felonious assault, abduction, domestic violence

Rodger L. Raub: Domestic violence

Caleb Whitfield: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Ricky Lee Snyder: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Terry J. Hutsenpiller: Aggravated possession of drugs

Anjanette Kacperski: Escape

Aukeem A. Williams: Possession of cocaine

Schon Wells: Receiving stolen property

Richard R. Nichols: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Taylor E. Flanigan: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

