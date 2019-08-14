Trumbull County indictments: August 13, 2019

Breaking News
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Tuesday:

Dabraylin T. Hawkins: Aggravated robbery and felonious assault with firearm specifications, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon

Carlos Davis: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs with specifications for forfeiture

Marcus J. Bradshaw, Sr.: Escape

Richard A. Jones, II: Escape

Brandon M. Welz: Escape

Terrance L. Green, Sr.: Two counts of possession of cocaine

Terrance L. Green, Sr.: Receiving stolen property

Angelica T. Clinkscale: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Arthur R. Stoutamire: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Kashaun R. Williams: (Superceding indictment) Felonious assault and two counts of kidnapping with repeat violent offender specifications, two counts of domestic violence and two counts of endangering children

Christopher W. Sturgeon: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Keith Brian Wright: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in marijuana with specifications for forfeiture and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Cory Michael Fambro: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Ryan Robert Repko: Possession of cocaine

Fred M. Rini, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Justin Robert Winans: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Marquail Watkins, Sr.: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine with specifications of forfeiture and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jesse Lee Mitchell: Possession of cocaine

Loni Sue Capan: Possession of cocaine

Dillon James McCoy: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon

Macio Mathew Jenkins: Aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence

Chelsea Christine Coe: Possession of cocaine

Brandon M. Price: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Derek Michael Davies: Violating a protection order

George E. Ruckman: Possession of cocaine

Kevin M. Miller: Assault and harassment with a bodily substance

Casey James Kammer: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Tommy Lee Jackson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Shanna L. Morrison: Aggravated possession of drugs

Victor L. Peterman: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Daniel Ashley Gould: Four counts of rape and attempted rape with specifications of a sexually violent predator and two counts of failure to register with sheriff

Jamil Deonte Moss, aka “Tank:” Felonious assault

Michael R. Mizenko: Domestic violence

Amanda Rae Martin: Two counts of felonious assault

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

