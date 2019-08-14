Trumbull County indictments: August 13, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Tuesday:
Dabraylin T. Hawkins: Aggravated robbery and felonious assault with firearm specifications, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon
Carlos Davis: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs with specifications for forfeiture
Marcus J. Bradshaw, Sr.: Escape
Richard A. Jones, II: Escape
Brandon M. Welz: Escape
Terrance L. Green, Sr.: Two counts of possession of cocaine
Terrance L. Green, Sr.: Receiving stolen property
Angelica T. Clinkscale: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Arthur R. Stoutamire: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine
Kashaun R. Williams: (Superceding indictment) Felonious assault and two counts of kidnapping with repeat violent offender specifications, two counts of domestic violence and two counts of endangering children
Christopher W. Sturgeon: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Keith Brian Wright: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in marijuana with specifications for forfeiture and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Cory Michael Fambro: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Ryan Robert Repko: Possession of cocaine
Fred M. Rini, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Justin Robert Winans: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Marquail Watkins, Sr.: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine with specifications of forfeiture and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jesse Lee Mitchell: Possession of cocaine
Loni Sue Capan: Possession of cocaine
Dillon James McCoy: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon
Macio Mathew Jenkins: Aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence
Chelsea Christine Coe: Possession of cocaine
Brandon M. Price: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Derek Michael Davies: Violating a protection order
George E. Ruckman: Possession of cocaine
Kevin M. Miller: Assault and harassment with a bodily substance
Casey James Kammer: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Tommy Lee Jackson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Shanna L. Morrison: Aggravated possession of drugs
Victor L. Peterman: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine
Daniel Ashley Gould: Four counts of rape and attempted rape with specifications of a sexually violent predator and two counts of failure to register with sheriff
Jamil Deonte Moss, aka “Tank:” Felonious assault
Michael R. Mizenko: Domestic violence
Amanda Rae Martin: Two counts of felonious assault
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.