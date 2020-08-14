Trumbull County indictments: August 12, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:

Amy B. Pesa: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of illegal processing of drug documents, three counts of theft of drugs

Susan Porterfield: Five counts of illegal processing drug documents

Daryl Easley: Aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated burglary, felonious assault, assault

Brian L. Shaffer: Petty theft

Edward J. Machingo: Trafficking in drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of improperly handling, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling

Brad Turek: Possession of cocaine

Joshua J. Hunt: Theft

John F. Pettit, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of improperly handling of firearm in a motor vehicle

Amber L. McConahy: Failure to comply, tampering with evidence, three counts of illegal possession of drug documents, vandalism, drug paraphernalia

Brad M. Bailey: Aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol, failure to stop after an accident, two counts of OVI

Dominick V. Tuchek: Aggravated possession of drugs

Joseph M. Dempsey, Jr.: Failure to comply, assault on a peace officer

Michael Robert Joll: Aggravated menacing, domestic violence

Taylor John Matson: Two counts of OVI

Kasmond P. Parker: Robbery, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, theft

Craig V. Hughes: Failure to stop after an accident

Michael D. Bradshaw, Jr.: Possession of FRC

Sherard Garner: Two counts of receiving stolen property

Ronald R. Dines: Domestic violence, resisting arrest, felonious assault, violating protection order

Kristopher R. Stimak: Burglary, four counts of receiving stolen property

Kevin S. Miller: Possession of cocaine

Melissa A. Riley: Possession of FRC

Robert M. Dickey: Possession of FRC, OVI with prior felony

Priscilla M. Miller: Theft of drugs

Kevin G. Theodore: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing

Robert Lloyd White: Domestic violence, violating a protection order

Anthony C. Troy: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Elmer Hanshaw: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Adam T. Schaeffer: Two counts of OVI with prior felony and vehicle forfeiture

David John Russell: Burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of violating TPO, three counts of menacing by stalking

Nicholas Paul Kovell: Two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence, abduction, disrupting public service

Teasha N. Washington: Possession of cocaine

Stephanie L. Swiger: Possession of FRC

Lesly Dawson: Two counts of gross sexual imposition

Lawrence A. Molek: Illegal conveyance

Jennifer G. Paden: Possession of cocaine

Victor L. Peterman: Two counts of petty theft

Davail Dow: Tampering with evidence, resisting arrest

Carly M. Diamond: Two counts of possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs

Shawn M. Squires: Possession of cocaine

Kisha T. Jackson: Two counts of theft in office

William J. Kline: Vandalism

Eric S. Wilkins: Nine counts of receiving stolen property

Tommy Murphy: Arson, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing

Allen William Lunt, II: Aggravated possession of drugs

Racine D. Spencer: Possession of cocaine

Mathew Gearin: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Robert Travis, III: Carrying concealed weapon, possession of heroin, possession of FRC, possession of drugs

Andre T. McCain: Grand theft, theft

Jarelle Johnson: Possession of FRC, possession of cocaine, two counts of tampering with evidence

Michael L. Reinhold: Assault on a peace officer, domestic violence, two counts of vandalism, robbery, resisting arrest

Joshua Davis: Arson, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing

Tanner Fulcher: Arson, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.