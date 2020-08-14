Trumbull County indictments: August 12, 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court Generic

Credit: krisanapong detraphiphat/Momemt/Getty Images

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:

Amy B. Pesa: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of illegal processing of drug documents, three counts of theft of drugs

Susan Porterfield: Five counts of illegal processing drug documents

Daryl Easley: Aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated burglary, felonious assault, assault

Brian L. Shaffer: Petty theft

Edward J. Machingo: Trafficking in drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of improperly handling, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling

Brad Turek: Possession of cocaine

Joshua J. Hunt: Theft

John F. Pettit, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of improperly handling of firearm in a motor vehicle

Amber L. McConahy: Failure to comply, tampering with evidence, three counts of illegal possession of drug documents, vandalism, drug paraphernalia

Brad M. Bailey: Aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol, failure to stop after an accident, two counts of OVI

Dominick V. Tuchek: Aggravated possession of drugs

Joseph M. Dempsey, Jr.: Failure to comply, assault on a peace officer

Michael Robert Joll: Aggravated menacing, domestic violence

Taylor John Matson: Two counts of OVI

Kasmond P. Parker: Robbery, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, theft

Craig V. Hughes: Failure to stop after an accident

Michael D. Bradshaw, Jr.: Possession of FRC

Sherard Garner: Two counts of receiving stolen property

Ronald R. Dines: Domestic violence, resisting arrest, felonious assault, violating protection order

Kristopher R. Stimak: Burglary, four counts of receiving stolen property

Kevin S. Miller: Possession of cocaine

Melissa A. Riley: Possession of FRC

Robert M. Dickey: Possession of FRC, OVI with prior felony

Priscilla M. Miller: Theft of drugs

Kevin G. Theodore: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing

Robert Lloyd White: Domestic violence, violating a protection order

Anthony C. Troy: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Elmer Hanshaw: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Adam T. Schaeffer: Two counts of OVI with prior felony and vehicle forfeiture

David John Russell: Burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of violating TPO, three counts of menacing by stalking

Nicholas Paul Kovell: Two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence, abduction, disrupting public service

Teasha N. Washington: Possession of cocaine

Stephanie L. Swiger: Possession of FRC

Lesly Dawson: Two counts of gross sexual imposition

Lawrence A. Molek: Illegal conveyance

Jennifer G. Paden: Possession of cocaine

Victor L. Peterman: Two counts of petty theft

Davail Dow: Tampering with evidence, resisting arrest

Carly M. Diamond: Two counts of possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs

Shawn M. Squires: Possession of cocaine

Kisha T. Jackson: Two counts of theft in office

William J. Kline: Vandalism

Eric S. Wilkins: Nine counts of receiving stolen property

Tommy Murphy: Arson, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing

Allen William Lunt, II: Aggravated possession of drugs

Racine D. Spencer: Possession of cocaine

Mathew Gearin: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Robert Travis, III: Carrying concealed weapon, possession of heroin, possession of FRC, possession of drugs

Andre T. McCain: Grand theft, theft

Jarelle Johnson: Possession of FRC, possession of cocaine, two counts of tampering with evidence

Michael L. Reinhold: Assault on a peace officer, domestic violence, two counts of vandalism, robbery, resisting arrest

Joshua Davis: Arson, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing

Tanner Fulcher: Arson, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award