Trumbull County indictments: August 12, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:
Amy B. Pesa: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of illegal processing of drug documents, three counts of theft of drugs
Susan Porterfield: Five counts of illegal processing drug documents
Daryl Easley: Aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated burglary, felonious assault, assault
Brian L. Shaffer: Petty theft
Edward J. Machingo: Trafficking in drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of improperly handling, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling
Brad Turek: Possession of cocaine
Joshua J. Hunt: Theft
John F. Pettit, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of improperly handling of firearm in a motor vehicle
Amber L. McConahy: Failure to comply, tampering with evidence, three counts of illegal possession of drug documents, vandalism, drug paraphernalia
Brad M. Bailey: Aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol, failure to stop after an accident, two counts of OVI
Dominick V. Tuchek: Aggravated possession of drugs
Joseph M. Dempsey, Jr.: Failure to comply, assault on a peace officer
Michael Robert Joll: Aggravated menacing, domestic violence
Taylor John Matson: Two counts of OVI
Kasmond P. Parker: Robbery, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, theft
Craig V. Hughes: Failure to stop after an accident
Michael D. Bradshaw, Jr.: Possession of FRC
Sherard Garner: Two counts of receiving stolen property
Ronald R. Dines: Domestic violence, resisting arrest, felonious assault, violating protection order
Kristopher R. Stimak: Burglary, four counts of receiving stolen property
Kevin S. Miller: Possession of cocaine
Melissa A. Riley: Possession of FRC
Robert M. Dickey: Possession of FRC, OVI with prior felony
Priscilla M. Miller: Theft of drugs
Kevin G. Theodore: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing
Robert Lloyd White: Domestic violence, violating a protection order
Anthony C. Troy: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Elmer Hanshaw: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Adam T. Schaeffer: Two counts of OVI with prior felony and vehicle forfeiture
David John Russell: Burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of violating TPO, three counts of menacing by stalking
Nicholas Paul Kovell: Two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence, abduction, disrupting public service
Teasha N. Washington: Possession of cocaine
Stephanie L. Swiger: Possession of FRC
Lesly Dawson: Two counts of gross sexual imposition
Lawrence A. Molek: Illegal conveyance
Jennifer G. Paden: Possession of cocaine
Victor L. Peterman: Two counts of petty theft
Davail Dow: Tampering with evidence, resisting arrest
Carly M. Diamond: Two counts of possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs
Shawn M. Squires: Possession of cocaine
Kisha T. Jackson: Two counts of theft in office
William J. Kline: Vandalism
Eric S. Wilkins: Nine counts of receiving stolen property
Tommy Murphy: Arson, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing
Allen William Lunt, II: Aggravated possession of drugs
Racine D. Spencer: Possession of cocaine
Mathew Gearin: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Robert Travis, III: Carrying concealed weapon, possession of heroin, possession of FRC, possession of drugs
Andre T. McCain: Grand theft, theft
Jarelle Johnson: Possession of FRC, possession of cocaine, two counts of tampering with evidence
Michael L. Reinhold: Assault on a peace officer, domestic violence, two counts of vandalism, robbery, resisting arrest
Joshua Davis: Arson, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing
Tanner Fulcher: Arson, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.