WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:

Angela J. Ferris: OVI with prior felony conviction and vehicle forfeiture

William M. Higley: Two counts of OVI with prior felony conviction and vehicle forfeiture

Thomas R. Shepherd, III: Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and nine counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images

Pierre L. Williams, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability

Robert D. Russell: Tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Adonis A. Gantt, Sr.: Receiving stolen property

Danerio T. Phifer: Receiving stolen property

Nathan Chillog: Three counts of gross sexual imposition

Mykaal C. Parker: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Hunter Hauck: Three counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping

Brandon J. Leech: Having weapons while under disability with forfeiture, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and tampering with evidence

John R. Franklin, Jr.: Two counts of domestic violence

Joshua W. Jackson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Dale Polya: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Daniel Hiles: Two counts of breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering

Kenta D. Pratt: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Matthew P. Traz: Aggravated possession of drugs

Melanie N. Walker: Possession of cocaine

Yolanda R. Adair: Endangering children

Keairra M. Jones: Receiving stolen property

Francisco A. Luciano: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vheicle

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.