WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:
Angela J. Ferris: OVI with prior felony conviction and vehicle forfeiture
William M. Higley: Two counts of OVI with prior felony conviction and vehicle forfeiture
Thomas R. Shepherd, III: Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and nine counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images
Pierre L. Williams, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability
Robert D. Russell: Tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest
Adonis A. Gantt, Sr.: Receiving stolen property
Danerio T. Phifer: Receiving stolen property
Nathan Chillog: Three counts of gross sexual imposition
Mykaal C. Parker: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Hunter Hauck: Three counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping
Brandon J. Leech: Having weapons while under disability with forfeiture, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and tampering with evidence
John R. Franklin, Jr.: Two counts of domestic violence
Joshua W. Jackson: Aggravated possession of drugs
Dale Polya: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Daniel Hiles: Two counts of breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering
Kenta D. Pratt: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Matthew P. Traz: Aggravated possession of drugs
Melanie N. Walker: Possession of cocaine
Yolanda R. Adair: Endangering children
Keairra M. Jones: Receiving stolen property
Francisco A. Luciano: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vheicle
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.