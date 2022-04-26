WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday:
Christina R. Bosley: Escape
Wayne Perry: Escape
Harley Tibbs: Escape
Tyrell Williams: Escape
River G. Travis: Aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture, aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture and possession of drugs with forfeiture
Ta’Shan J. Williams: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Joseph D. Daniel, Jr.: Complicity of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification
Francisco A. Luciano: Possession of LSD, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Joshua J. Fenstermaker: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and failure to stop after an accident
Thomas N. Foraker: Menacing by stalking and criminal damaging or endangering
Jeffrey A. Belanger: Possession of heroin
Stephen J. Mazzola, II: Aggravated possession of drugs
Navina Graham: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Scott Parsons: Possession of LSD and aggravated possession of drugs
Lawrence Long: Aggravated possession of drugs
James L. Hoffman: Grand theft
Da Majae M. Bowers: Aggravated possession of drugs
John W. Balch: Aggravated possession of drugs
James L. Mosely: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, three counts of possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of OVI
Robert D. Paxton: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD
William R. Callahan, II: Possession of cocaine and burglary
Christopher H. Baker: Aggravated possession of drugs
David J. Perna: Breaking and entering and counterfeiting
Christopher L. Chew, Jr.: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture
Samantha J. Stump: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Jaqwane D. Johnson: Possession of heroin
Brian D. Gregory, Jr.: Possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Marquise D. Jordan: Two counts of harassment with a bodily substance
Pamela J. Lorraine: Robbery
Steven J. Lorraine: Robbery
Cody L. Huffman: Possessing dangerous ordnance
David M. Martinez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Charles Lee Evans, III: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Drew R. Jones: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Ariyana Justice: Grand theft and interference with custody
Britney M. Kendall: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Rayshon J. Ware: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, endangering children, resisting arrest and two counts of unlawful restraint
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.