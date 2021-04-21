Trumbull County indictments: April 21, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:

Nathaniel Crew: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Charlene Glass-Frasca: Illegal processing of drug documents

Tanesha M. Lemon: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Alan Mike: Illegal processing of drug documents, deception to obtain a dangerous drug

Rashad Patterson: Disrupting public service, criminal damaging

Cyree Tenney: Theft of drugs

Devante Young: Possession of a deadly weapon

Marques L. White: Breaking and entering

Johnny A. Kline, Jr.: Felonious assault

Britt S. Harbin: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs

Dakota Phillips: Assault

Marketta M. Gunther: Aggravated menacing

Alvin Sims: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Victor Estrada: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

William E. Lowry: Felonious assault, assault

Neal R. Green: Burglary

Michael A. Salance: Domestic violence

Brenda L. Blakely: Possessing drug abuse instruments

Mary M. Whitacre: Possession of cocaine

Anthony J. Santone, II: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Marcus D. Ewanish: Aggravated menacing

Joseph R. Hall: Trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Marcus T. Mason: Receiving stolen property

Elizabeth M. Acheson: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin

Eli D. Mladenoff: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop after an accident

William M. Groscope: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Joshua McCranie: Criminal trespass

Sharonna N. Autrey: Resisting arrest

Marcus J. Bradshaw, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Donald G. Allgood: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl related compound

Micheal Q. Carter: OVI

Naquan S. Traylor: Aggravated possession of drugs

Charlene L. Holman: Extortion

Devin Peterson: Assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest

Alexandria R. Morales: Endangering children, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

Michael C. McDermott: Aggravated possession of drugs

Donovan Mathis: Breaking and entering

Talawrence T. Brooks: Possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl related compound

Brandon R. Thompson: Possession of cocaine

Shane A. Hall: Aggravated burglary, robbery, kidnapping

Allan Bosak, III: Burglary

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

