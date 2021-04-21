Trumbull County indictments: April 21, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:
Nathaniel Crew: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer
Charlene Glass-Frasca: Illegal processing of drug documents
Tanesha M. Lemon: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility
Alan Mike: Illegal processing of drug documents, deception to obtain a dangerous drug
Rashad Patterson: Disrupting public service, criminal damaging
Cyree Tenney: Theft of drugs
Devante Young: Possession of a deadly weapon
Marques L. White: Breaking and entering
Johnny A. Kline, Jr.: Felonious assault
Britt S. Harbin: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs
Dakota Phillips: Assault
Marketta M. Gunther: Aggravated menacing
Alvin Sims: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Victor Estrada: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
William E. Lowry: Felonious assault, assault
Neal R. Green: Burglary
Michael A. Salance: Domestic violence
Brenda L. Blakely: Possessing drug abuse instruments
Mary M. Whitacre: Possession of cocaine
Anthony J. Santone, II: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Marcus D. Ewanish: Aggravated menacing
Joseph R. Hall: Trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Marcus T. Mason: Receiving stolen property
Elizabeth M. Acheson: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin
Eli D. Mladenoff: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop after an accident
William M. Groscope: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Joshua McCranie: Criminal trespass
Sharonna N. Autrey: Resisting arrest
Marcus J. Bradshaw, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Donald G. Allgood: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl related compound
Micheal Q. Carter: OVI
Naquan S. Traylor: Aggravated possession of drugs
Charlene L. Holman: Extortion
Devin Peterson: Assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest
Alexandria R. Morales: Endangering children, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
Michael C. McDermott: Aggravated possession of drugs
Donovan Mathis: Breaking and entering
Talawrence T. Brooks: Possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl related compound
Brandon R. Thompson: Possession of cocaine
Shane A. Hall: Aggravated burglary, robbery, kidnapping
Allan Bosak, III: Burglary
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.