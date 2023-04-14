WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:

Alexandria Kozak: Escape

Jennifer L. Zurick: Aggravated vehicular assault, endangering children, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and endangering children

Jeffrey Reesman Jr.: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Cleveland Pope III: Assault

Anthony Holmes: Theft

Adam Wheeler: Two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with forfeiture

Nathan Johnson: Cocaine possession

Darian Satterlee: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and cocaine.

Darnell A. Crayon, Receiving stolen property

Ladarryl Savage: Aggravated possession of drugs.

David Turner Jr.: Theft, receiving stolen property, forgery and passing bad checks

Thomas (Tommie) Robinson: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jerry Lough: Theft and receiving stolen property

Charles Wright: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Tyler Sharp: Robbery

Lisa Vivio: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Elias Bray: Two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and cocaine possession

Amanda McAuley: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia

Molder Bolden: Failure to comply with signal, order of a police officer

Kassy Goetz: Aggravated possession of drugs

Shedrick Brogdon: Possession of cocaine and fentanyl-related compound

Erick Rivers: Tampering with evidence with forfeiture and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Michael Boltres: Assault and violating protection order

Michael Watson: Theft

Kenyana M.Pennock: Murder

William Spithaler: Theft without consent, criminal damaging, injuring vines, crops et. and criminal trespass

Kaylee M. Devlin: Pandering obscenity

Devonte J. Atwater: Burglary

Alexander C. Fales: Gross sexual imposition

Tawnia Brock: Drug Possession

Dwayne W. Jackson: Felonious assault

Tiffany U. Johnson: Felonious assault

Derek D. Sharpe: Domestic Violence

Jordan A. Major: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs

Todd Harding: Theft

John Bartos III: Four counts of theft

Reinaldo R. Lizardi: Two counts of drug possession

Stanley E. Redd: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer

Johnny Taylor: Possessing defaced firearm and carrying concealed weapons

Edward R. Robinson: Having weapons while under disability and aggravated menacing

Lee A. Howell: Having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons

Anthony W. Kaczmark Jr. Harassment by inmate

Anastasia V. Strock: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Anthony P. Ciccia: Assault

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.