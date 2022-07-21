WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are less than two weeks until the August primary.

Early voting is underway at the Trumbull County Early Voting Center, but officials at the Trumbull County Board of Elections say they could use more poll workers for August 2.

Deputy Director Edrea Mientkiewicz said they’re always in need of poll workers for the day of an election, but because of the date of the upcoming primary, some people will be on vacation.

“We’re at a good place right now, but we still need to finish up, get a balance in our polls and have a reserve list because there’s always call-offs that day,” he said.

Mientkiewicz says in a perfect world, they’d like to have between 35 and 50 poll workers on the reserve list.