WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County just held an emergency management meeting Thursday. It was all to discuss updating its mobile command unit.

Trumbull County’s current mobile command post is a lightweight camper believed to have been used to house displaced residents during hurricane Katrina.

The county got the camper for free more than 10 years ago, but members of the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) board said it would cost a long of money to bring it up to where it needs to be and want to purchase a new one.

The board wants a mobile unit with much-needed emergency response technologies, including a 360-degree view camera and a mobile dispatching center.

EMA Director John Hickey said they believe it would cost about $800,000 to buy a new unit that is ready to go, and they plan to go through the county’s application process for Rescue Plan funds to purchase it.