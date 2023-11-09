WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Trumbull County Auditor Martha Yoder, some Trumbull County homeowners are questioning their recent new home appraisals by the county.

Yoder said Thursday that in the past nine days, more than 100 reviews have been conducted so far. Two additional review days have been scheduled for Nov. 13 and Nov. 14. These days can be scheduled online or by calling 330-675-2895. These will be the last scheduled opportunities before Jan. 1.

There is a formal complaint process that is open from Jan 1, 2024, through April 1, 2024, when property owners can appeal values through the Board of Revision. Forms for that process are on the auditor’s website. Complaints cannot be filed until Jan. 1.

Yoder noted that the values at this time are tentative and that there is legislation pending in the Ohio legislature that could have an impact on final property values.

Tentative property values were released in October, and many homeowners saw a substantial increase. The new appraisals are the result of a six-year mass reappraisal, which started at the end of 2021.

The appraisals are based on the previous year’s property values which saw a substantial increase over the COVID-19 pandemic. Countywide valuations jumped about 30%.