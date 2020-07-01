Trumbull County Historical Society shares voices of Black community through new project

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Historical Society recently launched a project to help preserve the history of Warren’s Black community.

In 2017, the historical society took the initiative to better represent the entire Warren community. Organizers said their collections, archives and programs had mostly told the history of wealthy elites and they wanted to change that.

“Nonprofits like TCHS are tax-exempt because we provide services to the community. The whole community,” says Director Meghan Reed. “In 2017, we only held 10 items in our collection that represented the Black community. With a Black population of roughly 30% in Warren, that was unacceptable. We had, and still have, a lot of listening and learning to do.”

The historical society received a grant from Ohio Humanities to start an in-depth oral history project, focusing on Warren’s Black community.

After talking to residents and attending community events and meetings, representatives from the historical society said they learned that there was a need to show the public how racism and informal segregation has affected the area.

With help from local historian Frederick Harris, who had started recording history from the Black community over 30 years ago, a steering committee conducted interviews to be curated onto a new website.

“There are so many life stories that have been silenced over the years,” said committee member Stacey Adger. “Each ancestor who passes away takes their unique story with them; their experiences, perceptions, beliefs. I usually say we have lost a tree, because their knowledge and the things that shaped their life are no more. The genealogist in me knows that I had so many opportunities to sit and learn at the knee of older people in the community.

The steering committee finished 17 interviews out of a list of 45 people before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interviewees ranged from workers in Warren’s steel mills and successful sports stories to Civil Rights activists.

The Voices Oral History Project website is home to over 100 interview clips. It will eventually host a gallery of items that were scanned during a Black History Month event held back in February.

The website launched back in June.