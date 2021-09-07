Trumbull County Head Start program delayed over shortage of transportation workers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Head Start program in Trumbull County is delayed because there are not enough transportation workers to provide busing.

According to Trumbull County Action Program officials, their transportation partner indicated that they do not have the staffing necessary to support the needs of the program and service their existing transportation routes, citing a shortage of transportation services across the Valley.

Classes were supposed to start at the end of August but have now been delayed until Sept. 13.