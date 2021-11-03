Trumbull County Head Start awarded $3.1 million grant

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Head Start program was awarded a 3.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The money will be used to support the program through October 2022.

Head Start provides an educational preschool opportunity for low-income families as well as providing nutritional, emotional, social and health support.

“The Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP) is pleased to have this grant approved for the benefit of Trumbull County Head Start preschoolers and their families,” said Van Nelson, CEO of TCAP.

Nelson said the agency has been providing services to the community even with “obstacles” such as workforce issues and the pandemic.

The Head Start program began in 1965 and expanded to a full-day, full-year program in 1998.