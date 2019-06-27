Trumbull County group gets big donation to help kids overcome trauma

ONE Health Ohio and the Butterflies & Hope Memorial Foundation presented a check

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County group dedicated to helping children overcome trauma got a much-needed boost.

ONE Health Ohio and the Butterflies & Hope Memorial Foundation presented a check Thursday morning.

It was for $25,000 to the Trumbull County Family & Children First Council.

The money will be used to train more people in local schools on how trauma affects children, both mentally and physically.

Organizers say by looking into their past, they can help their future.

“Instead of saying, ‘What’s wrong with that child?,’ we say, ‘What happened to that child?'” said Betty Wilson, coordinator of the Family & Children First Council.

Organizers also hope that the donation will create an understanding of how abuse and neglect in a child’s home create devastating consequences as he or she grows up.