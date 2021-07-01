Trumbull County grand jury indicts former Southington teacher on sex charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A teacher on leave from the Southington school district was indicted Wednesday by the Trumbull County grand jury on charges he sexually assaulted a former student.

Craig Lefkowitz, 51, of Warren, was indicted on nine counts of sexual battery and one count of compelling prostitution. The charges are all third-degree felonies.

Court records did not list an arraignment date, but they did say the next court date in the case is July 15. Lefkowitz has been free on a $15,000 bond since he was arrested and arraigned in April in county court in Newton Falls.

Lefkowitz, who was a technology teacher for the district, is accused of having sexual contact with someone who was a student in the district 15 years ago. The conduct occurred over several years, according to investigators with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, who began investigating the case at the beginning of the year.

As a condition of his bond, Lefkowitz is not allowed to have any contact with the victim in the case.