Trumbull County grand jury declines to indict man in fatal accident involving granddaughter

Calvin Barger, Jr. Being held in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury decided not to indict a grandfather who hit his granddaughter with a vehicle in March, killing her.

Calvin Barger, Jr. faced charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI after the death of 17-month-old Kaleeha Queen.

Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich said Kaleeha was in the yard playing on a swing set but ran out in front of the pickup as Barger was pulling out.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Barger took several sobriety tests, including a chemical breath test that revealed his blood alcohol content was .094, over the legal driving limit of .08.

The family asked the court for mercy, however, calling it a tragic accident. Kaleeha’s parents, Kayla and Joseph Queen, said they just wanted Barger home so that they could grieve as a family.

“We understand it as a pure accident. We lost our baby, but he’s grieving, too,” Kayla Queen told WKBN last month.

