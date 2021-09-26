Trumbull County fundraiser dedicated to woman with breast cancer

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, but local non-profit War Against Breast Cancer held their event a little earlier.

The “This Means War” fundraiser helps raise money for women and their families to ease the financial stress of a cancer diagnosis.

The organization originally started when one man’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“My wife Beth had cancer at age 30 — breast cancer — and we put together a non-profit fundraiser for her and it spun into a rigstered non-profit, 501(c)3,” said board member Chuck Vanek.

The fundraiser raises money for Trumbull County women just like Beth.

Each year, the organization dedicates the event to one woman who is battling cancer. This year it was dedicated to Rachel Elliot, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 triple negative breast cancer last year.