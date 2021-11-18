Trumbull County food drives scheduled for Saturday

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local first responders are joining together for the “Can the Cruiser” and “Fill the Pot” food drives.

The drives will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at three locations across Trumbull County and will serve to stock four local food pantries.

The Bazetta Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be at the Walmart on Millennium Boulevard collecting food and monetary donations. All proceeds collected at the Bazetta Walmart will be donated to Cortland Area Cares.

Cortland Area Cares serves the Lakeview School District, as well as qualifying members of supporting area churches.

The Howland Police and Fire departments, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, will be at the East Market Street Giant Eagle collecting food and monetary donations.

The Howland Fire Department will also be holding its annual “Fill the Pot” campaign on the same date and time in conjunction with “Can the Cruiser.” Along with assisting on-site, the Howland Fire Department and volunteers will be out collecting cash donations at Howland area intersections.

All proceeds collected at the Howland Giant Eagle and by the Fire Department will be donated to the Bolindale Christian Church and Howland Community Church food banks.

The Niles Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be at the Sparkle Market on North Main Street collecting food and monetary donations. All proceeds collected at the Sparkle Market will be donated to Niles Community Services.

Niles Community Services serves Niles, Weathersfield and Mcdonald.