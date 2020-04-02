Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton holding daily briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 105 active closings. Click for more details.

Trumbull County first responders encourage use of telemedicine to limit exposure

Local News

They say using telemedicine will help people maintain social distancing and stay away from people who may be sick

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – As the projected “peak” of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio nears, the Trumbull County Fire Chiefs’ Association is encouraging people to utilize telemedicine.

The association created a video to post online letting people know about telemedicine services available to them through different health care providers in the area.

They say using telemedicine will help people maintain social distancing, stay away from people who may be sick at doctor’s offices and hospitals, plus limit exposure.

“The more people we transport, the more our crews could get exposed, and the more possibility that our crews can expose someone else, so we’re trying to cut down the number of exposures by maintaining that social distance and allowing people to access these services at home,” said Cortland Fire Chief David Rea.

You can watch the entire video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com