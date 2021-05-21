Trumbull County firefighters called to assist with fatal crash in Geauga County

Another person involved in the crash was life-flighted

PARKMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Farmington Township Fire Department was called to assist with a fatal accident on US 422 in Parkman Township Friday evening.

A man driving a gray Hyundai was traveling west when he swerved to avoid a horse-drawn buggy. He hit the buggy and went left of center, striking a white Hyundai that was traveling east, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the gray Hyundai died.

The person in the white Hyundai was life-flighted.

Traffic is stopped in the area while crews take care of the scene.