WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several fire departments across Trumbull County are getting an upgrade to their communication systems thanks to a federal grant.

Congressman Tim Ryan will be in town Monday to present a check to Trumbull County fire chiefs and firefighters representing the Northeast Ohio Fire Department and Trumbull County Fire Chief’s Association.

A ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Champion Fire Department.