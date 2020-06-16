Trumbull County Family Court set to reopen for in-person hearings

The court never shut down during the pandemic, however, many hearings happened virtually

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Family Court Center is preparing to have in-person contested hearings once again starting next week.

The court never shut down during the pandemic, however, many hearings happened virtually.

Now that parties will soon have to show up in court again, officials have taken steps to make sure social distancing can take place during court proceedings.

There are smaller tables in the room, as well as plexiglass, hand sanitizer and wipes.

Judge Sam Bluedorn said he wants those coming to court to feel safe.

“Imagine having to sit in a courtroom, being involved in a case that’s going to affect your life very seriously, then have the worries of potentially catching a virus. So that’s why we want to do it, for everyone’s safety.”

In-person contested case hearings resume Monday at the Trumbull County Family Court Center.