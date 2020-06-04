Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates

Trumbull County Fairgrounds to host drive-thru Food Frenzy

Local News

A Food Frenzy and Farmer's Market will be held at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds this month

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair food, generic

Credit: Brian Bumby/Moment/GettyImages

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Food Frenzy and Farmer’s Market will be held at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds this month.

The event is scheduled for Friday, June 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 13 from noon to 7 p.m.

The event will include several food vendors offering various types of fair food. Customers can just drive up, give their order and drive away.

A map of the concessionaires will be given out at the gate.

The following concessions will be available:

  • BP Enterprise – Mexican, food, Italian sausage, haluski, nachos and cheese.
  • Brady’s Concessions – Corn dogs, cheese on a stick, soft pretzels, chicken fingers, blooming onions
  • Cotterman’s County Fair Waffles – French waffles
  • DeChellis – Oven-baked stromboli rolls (several varieties)
  • E&E Ice Cream – Ice cream, milkshakes, apple dumplings, cobblers
  • Just Poppin’ Around – Flavored popcorn
  • Lobo’s Pasta – Cavatelli, gnocchi, ravioli bread bowl, meatball sandwich
  • Midway Ice & Concessions – Pizza, elephant ears, funnel cake, fried Oreos, carmel apples
  • Molnar’s Concessions – Steak hoagies, hot sausage, cinnamon rolls
  • Mullen Concession – Lemon shakes
  • Richardson Fries – French fries
  • Smith’s Concessions – Kielbasa and kraut sandwiches, hot dogs, french fries
  • Vlahos Gyros – Greek gyros, chicken gyros, Greek pastries

Customers can enter at Gate A on Hoagland Blackstub Road. The exit is at Gate C.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award