Trumbull County Fairgrounds to host drive-thru Food Frenzy

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Food Frenzy and Farmer’s Market will be held at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds this month.
The event is scheduled for Friday, June 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 13 from noon to 7 p.m.
The event will include several food vendors offering various types of fair food. Customers can just drive up, give their order and drive away.
A map of the concessionaires will be given out at the gate.
The following concessions will be available:
- BP Enterprise – Mexican, food, Italian sausage, haluski, nachos and cheese.
- Brady’s Concessions – Corn dogs, cheese on a stick, soft pretzels, chicken fingers, blooming onions
- Cotterman’s County Fair Waffles – French waffles
- DeChellis – Oven-baked stromboli rolls (several varieties)
- E&E Ice Cream – Ice cream, milkshakes, apple dumplings, cobblers
- Just Poppin’ Around – Flavored popcorn
- Lobo’s Pasta – Cavatelli, gnocchi, ravioli bread bowl, meatball sandwich
- Midway Ice & Concessions – Pizza, elephant ears, funnel cake, fried Oreos, carmel apples
- Molnar’s Concessions – Steak hoagies, hot sausage, cinnamon rolls
- Mullen Concession – Lemon shakes
- Richardson Fries – French fries
- Smith’s Concessions – Kielbasa and kraut sandwiches, hot dogs, french fries
- Vlahos Gyros – Greek gyros, chicken gyros, Greek pastries
Customers can enter at Gate A on Hoagland Blackstub Road. The exit is at Gate C.
The event is free and open to the public.