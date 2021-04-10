Trumbull County Fairgrounds planning another ‘food frenzy’ event

Passengers are able to drive through the fairgrounds in their vehicles and purchase fair food from vendors

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Fairgrounds announced its Food Frenzy event will be returning this year.

Passengers are able to drive through the fairgrounds in their vehicles and purchase fair food from participating vendors.

The first event was held last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the cancellation of usual fair activities.

The Trumbull County Fair is also planning a fair this year, from July 13-18, according to its website.

This year’s food frenzy events will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 from 12 to 7 p.m.

Participating vendors and further information will be announced on the Fairgrounds’ Facebook page.