BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The 177th Trumbull County Fair kicks off in just five days.

Trumbull County Reporter Nadine Grimley will emcee the opening ceremony at the historical stage Tuesday and was at the fairgrounds Thursday to check out improvements made before the fair gets underway.

Some noticeable improvements are with parking. More than 5,000 tons of recycled asphalt material several inches thick now cover what used to be worn-down gravel.

“This will definitely keep people coming in and out of the gates a lot safer and easier,” said Trumbull County Fair Board Director Bud Rodgers.

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith said in the event of rain, the asphalt will make a big difference.

“It’s certainly going to make access to the parking areas much more favorable, the conditions much more favorable and hopefully, it just makes the fair that much better,” Smith said.

The grindings came from recent ODOT projects in Trumbull and Portage counties, part of a pilot grindings program now in its second year.

“Not only have we used the grinding for township roads but as you can see here today, this is awesome. He was able to do these major improvements in our fairgrounds this year,” said State Senator Sandra O’Brien, R-32nd District.

The materials came at no cost. The only expense to the county was in trucking and labor.

In addition to parking lots, the grindings were used to improve the camping area and main driveways for emergency vehicles at the fairgrounds.

The poultry barn also got some of the recycled grindings, helping cages become more level for when the birds are on display next week.

“We have a few more to do there before the project is done. It will be good to go for next week,” Rodgers said.

The improvements with the grindings should last anywhere from five to eight years, Rodgers explained, adding that he will be keeping up with maintenance to make it last longer.