BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The 176th Trumbull County Fair officially opened Tuesday.

The theme this year is “Hometown Touch.” During opening ceremonies, many spoke about the fairgrounds’ transformation over the years and what it means to the community.

A new competition is happening this year. It’s the Barrell Art Competition. All Trumbull County schools participated by decorating a 55-gallon steel drum.

New board president Barry Brown said he delivered the barrels to the school and talked about the transition to his new position.

“I delivered every barrel to every school. It will warm your heart talking to those kids. it’s just been a great transition to get everybody switched over to me in the leadership, but everyone accepted it. I can’t think them enough,”

Tuesday’s events are the first of a week-long lineup of things to do at the fair. Admission on Tuesday is only $2 and $10 for rides. You can check out the schedule for the rest of the week online.

Admission for the rest of the week is $12, which includes all rides and grandstand acts. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.