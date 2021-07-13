Trumbull County Fair celebrates opening day, 175th year and long history

(WKBN) – Opening day at the Trumbull County Fair brought out a good crowd Tuesday. First News Anchor Dave Sess was the emcee at the opening ceremony, recognizing all the hard work and effort put in to prepare for the fair and the volunteers behind it.

The fair will get about 55,000 people for the week, roughly 25% of the county’s populations.

Three state champions were also recognized Tuesday.

Chaunte Clinksclae of Niles, who won state titles in track; Maplewood runner Caleigh Richards, who was a state cross country title as a freshman; and the Warren JFK baseball team.

This year’s fair is also the 175th edition, so there’s plenty of history to recognize.

One place to do that is inside the old Bazetta Christian Church, which is on the fairgrounds. Nine historical groups from Trumbull County have items on display. They tell a story about the history of Trumbull County.

“Having historical displays around the county is really important. We try to get everybody involved as much as we can, but it’s just so people recognize that there are historical societies in their town here and that they can engage with the community,” said Vienna Historical Society President Christine Novicky.

The candy sale is also held inside the church.

The historical village includes three buildings at the fairgrounds, including the old Orangevill Jail, which was built in the 1840s.

It held its last prisoners in 1968.