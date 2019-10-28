Trumbull County engineer plans resurfacing West Market Street

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith proposes improvements to West Market Street in Warren Township.

The project proposes to mill and resurface just over a mile of West Market Street, from the State Route 5/82 bypass on/off ramps to Lovers Lane.

Other improvements include the replacement of the traffic signal at the West Market Street and Leavitt Road intersection, the replacement of one culvert between Park Road and Leavitt Road, partial-depth pavement repairs, the reconstruction of numerous drainage inlets and application of new pavement markings.

The $927,000 project is scheduled to begin the summer of 2020.

During construction, traffic will be maintained at all times. The only exception is when it will be necessary to close the westbound lanes of West Market Street between Park Road and Leavitt Road. The closure would be a maximum of five days.

Engineer Randy Smith is seeking comments on the proposal from the public in regards to the social, environmental and economic impacts of the project.

Environmental concerns include those involving archaeological, architectural and ecological resources, regulated materials and the general location of the plans.

Smith also requests any information about the presence of any known cultural resources in the vicinity, including prehistoric and historic archaeological sites, historic bridges, historic buildings, landmarks and districts.

Any questions or comments concerning the proposed project should be directed to Gary W. Shaffer, P.E. by November 26 at the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office, 650 North River Road N.W., Warren, Ohio or call (330) 675-2640.