NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Educational Service Center is recognizing some local seniors.

It had a scholarship breakfast Thursday morning at the Avalon Country Club. Nearly 50 seniors were honored.

Girard’s Kaylynn Thomas got the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award. That’s a $2,500 scholarship given to one student in each Ohio county.

“It’s bigger than just my school, which was really nice and a testament to how hard I’ve worked and how hard everyone around me has worked,” she said.

District-level winners of the Franklin B. Walter Award, each receiving $500 textbook scholarships, are:

Miranda Chitwood– Bloomfield-Mespo

Rose Mazurkiewicz – Lordstown

Ashley Bahrey – Bristol

Seth Boyd – Maplewood

Kaitlyn Carsone – Brookfield

Tyler Hopkinson – Mathews

Lauren E. Haynie – Champion

Brooklyn Bokan – McDonald

Reese Tomko – Howland

Alexandria Drake – Newton Falls

Jake Hoover – Hubbard

Kasidie Sheely – Niles

Mateo Fenn- Joseph Badger

Morgan Duffey – Southington

Connor Natali – LaBrae

Aidan Rohrer – Warren

Michael R. Horn – Lakeview

Zachary James – Weathersfield

Zachary Grant – Liberty

“It’s one thing that makes it so nice for us as educators to be able to honor our students for all their hard work and dedication, especially over these last two years,” said Michael Hanshaw, TCESC’s superintendent.

The Trumbull ESC gifted nearly $40,000 in scholarships. The other scholarship winners are listed below:

The 2022 First Place Community Fund Scholarship Award, sponsored by First Place Bank Community Foundation, gave $1,000 scholarships to:

Miranda Chitwood -Bloomfield

Billie Miller – Bristol

Dru Gerace – Brookfield

Camryn Elser – Champion

Kaylynn Thomas – Girard

Isabella Gentile – Howland

Emily McNicol – Hubbard

Carter Burnett – Joseph Badger

Brynley Harris – LaBrae

Ava Parise – Lakeview

Layla Esmail – Liberty

Rose Mazurkiewicz – Lordstown

Seth Boyd – Maplewood

Maura Newhouse – Mathews

Brooklyn Bokan – McDonald

Kaylin Donley – Newton Falls

Halle Snider – Niles McKinley

Morgan Duffey – Southington

Riley Berry – TCTC

Casey Owsley – Warren City

Sylvia Whittaker -Traw – Weathersfield

Hannah Diehl – Victory Christian

The Woofter Award of Excellence and a $2,000 scholarship to each:

Grace Kufchak – Bristol

Ethan Davis – Southington

The Trumbull County Superintendents’ Association awarded a $500 scholarship to a student entering post-secondary education with a major in Education: