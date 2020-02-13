Trumbull County Dog Warden’s trap found after disappearing last month

The person who returned it also gave signs to put on the traps that say they belong to the Trumbull County Pound

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Dog Warden’s trap that disappeared after it was set last month is now back where it belongs.

The live trap was originally set for a loose dog in a field near Newton Tomlinson and Selkirk Bush roads.

Deputy Dog Warden Charles Parks said a man found it in a ditch.

“The guy seen our interview and that’s what prompted him to call his friend to see if she knew anyone who worked here because he was embarrassed I guess to bring the trap in,” Parks said.

The dog warden’s office first got the call that it would be returning last week.

“I’m like, for real?” Parks said.

On Wednesday, the man’s friend dropped it off at the pound, along with a few donated markers.

“As you can see, the lady made us three or four of these signs that says: This live trap is the property of the Trumbull County Pound,” Parks said.

The trap is now loaded back into the dog warden’s truck and ready to go for the next time deputy dog wardens need to use it.

“Lucky enough he was a nice guy and returned it. So yeah, very thankful and happy,” Parks said.