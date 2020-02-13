Trumbull County Dog Warden holds shoe drive at select locations

If the pound can collect 2,500 pairs of shoes, it will receive some cash to put towards medical needs of the dogs at the pound

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Dog Warden’s Office is collecting new or gently worn shoes to help the pound and those in need of footwear.

People can drop off any kind of shoes at one of the four drop offs through April 23.

It’s a fundraiser through Funds2Orgs that will take the collected shoes and donate them to people living in third world countries.

If the pound can collect 2,500 pairs of shoes, it will receive some cash to put towards medical needs of the dogs at the pound.

“We get $1,000 and it goes toward the pups and the dogs at the pound, so hopefully we can get enough to get that going,” said Deputy Dog Warden Charles Parks.

Shoes can be dropped off at the following locations: