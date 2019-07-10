Trumbull County Dog Pound warns of dog warden impersonator

The man, who is identifying himself as the dog warden, has been selling "dog licenses" at local parks

(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Dog Pound is warning people about a man who is impersonating the Dog Warden.

The man has been trying to sell dog licenses at local parks, including Mosquito Lake and Packard Dog parks.

He is described as a middle-aged white man with a ponytail. He has been carrying some type of a badge and driving a white Trailblazer with Pennsylvania plates.

Dog Pound officials say they’re not selling licenses at dog parks. They warned against giving the man any personal information and ask anyone who sees him to call police.