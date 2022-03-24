WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Trumbull County Sherriff’s Office said is looking for a missing teen who could be in the Warren area.

The Trumbull County Sherriff’s Office announced Tuesday on their Facebook page that 14-year-old Lorianne (Lorry) Satterlee of North Bloomfield was reported missing.

Deputies said that Satterlee is 5’4 and weighs 130 lb. and her hair is dyed hot pink. Deputies do not know what clothing she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information should contact the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (330) 675-4039.