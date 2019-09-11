Trumbull County deputies say woman stabs dog to release bite on groomer

Deputies said the victim needed plastic surgery to repair her face and left ear, and bones in her left arm were fractured

JOHNSTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman stabbed a dog to get it to release its grip from a dog groomer.

The attack happened at a home in the 5900 block of State Route 5 in Johnston, according to a report.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies said they received a call from the homeowner just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowner said the victim, a 52-year-old Girard woman, grooms her dog. She said she was getting some items from elsewhere in the house, and when she returned, she realized that the dog was biting the woman, according to a report.

Deputies said the woman told them that she tried to hit the dog with a Taser and pepper spray, but it wouldn’t loosen its grip from the woman. She then had to stab the dog in the rib cage to get it to let go of the woman’s arm, the report stated.

A witness said the victim was trimming the dog’s nails prior to the attack but said she let go of the dog when it started growling.

The homeowner told police that she had been fostering the dog through a pit bull rescue group and produced shot records, which also indicated that the dog had a history of biting, deputies reported.

Deputies said the Trumbull County Dog Warden was called to pick up the dog, which was expected to be euthanized and tested for rabies.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Deputies said she needed plastic surgery to repair her face and left ear, and bones in her left arm were fractured.