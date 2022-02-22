WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two mailboxes were blown up in West Farmington last week.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Geauga Portage Easterly Road.

One of the victims described hearing a loud explosion coming from a nearby driveway and seeing a dark-colored SUV.

The man told deputies about 15 minutes later a similar vehicle drove by his house and shortly after that, there was an explosion from his mailbox.

Investigators believe an M-80 or homemade explosive device similar to a large firecracker was used.

Sheriff Paul Monroe said deputies are now trying to find whoever is responsible.

“It’s mischief and it creates a great inconvenience for the residents to have to go out there in this bad weather and repair their mailbox,” he said.

Monroe says they believe this was a random crime.

“It’s a senseless crime if you get caught. You know we’re gonna charge you, but what’s the purpose? This is unnecessary violence. You damage the property of another for no good reason,” he said.

Investigators ask if you saw anything suspicious or know who might be involved, to give the sheriff’s office a call at 330-675-2508.