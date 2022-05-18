HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police agencies in Trumbull County are teaming up to address distracted driving ahead of summer.

Hubbard’s Safety Director William Bancroft made a post about it Wednesday night on Facebook.

It said the number of distracted driving violations and fatal crashes first responders see increases when the weather gets nicer, so you’ll be seeing more police out on the roads.

Hubbard City Police are partnering with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol as well as other surrounding departments to reduce these violations and fatal crashes.