Trumbull County Courthouse celebrates National Adoption Awareness Month

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Courthouse celebrated the beginning of National Adoption Awareness month in style.

Probate Judge James Fredericka hosted “Adoption Day” Friday morning.

The Oh Wow! Museum handled the decorations, including a bubble blast.

The center of attention was on the families.

Three adoptions were finalized, officially making them mom and dad, and daughter and son.

“It changes the world, one child at a time. It provides a forever home for a child who otherwise couldn’t have one, and as Judge Fredricka said, ‘It changes the parent for the better,'” said Tim Schaffner, of the Trumbull County Children’s Services.

There are 19 children still awaiting adoption in Trumbull County.

Mahoning County also held its Adoption Day event on Friday.

Of the 34 children up for adoption there, only 22 families have been found.

For more information on adoption, visit the Mahoning County Child Services and/or Trumbull County Child Services.