WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Peter Kontos has announced that he plans to retire July 31, before his term expires.

Kontos cited personal reasons for his decision.

Kontos has served as judge of the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas General Division since 1997. Prior to joining the bench, Judge Kontos served as a Trumbull County assistant prosecutor.

Kontos was reelected in 2020, with a term beginning in January 2021 and expiring in December 2026.

The Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas is now working with the Ohio Supreme Court to secure a visiting judge or judges to cover the current docket until the judicial vacancy is filled.

A press release from Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan wished Kontos the best and thanked him for his contributions to the judicial field and the bar over the years.