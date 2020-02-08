Trumbull County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Officers investigate inmate death

Major Dan Mason tells First News that sometime after dinner Friday night the inmate went to lay down and started seizing

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A joint investigation is underway by the Trumbull County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices after an inmate died less than an hour after being taken from the jail to the hospital.

Officials aren’t releasing the inmate’s name yet, but they say it’s believed the inmate suffered a medical emergency.

Major Dan Mason tells First News that sometime after dinner Friday night the inmate went to lay down and started seizing.

Mason says other inmates started yelling for help and were already performing CPR when Corrections Officers rushed to his aid.

Mason says COs did administer naloxone, which can treat opioid overdoses, but it appeared to have no effect.

They also used an AED before the inmate was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he died about 45 minutes later.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.