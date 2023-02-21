BAZETTA TWP. (WKBN) — The November shooting death of a man on North Park Avenue has been ruled a homicide by the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office.

A news release by township police chief Christopher Herlinger said police are also looking for any additional information in the death of Michael Nigrin, 53.

Nigrin was found shot to death just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the backyard of a home in the 2900 block of North Park Avenue between state Route 305 and Johnson Plank Road.

At the time, police said Nigrin was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not released many details of the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-638-5503 or the 24-hour dispatch number, 330-675-2730.