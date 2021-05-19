Trumbull County considers joining WRTA

There's an August deadline for WRTA to put a sales tax on the November ballot to pay for the Trumbull operation

(WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners are deciding whether to join the WRTA.

Commissioner Niki Frenchko made a motion Wednesday to join, but no one else seconded the move.

Concerns include equal representation on the board and if Trumbull County could back out if voters reject the sales tax.

“We’re not saying we’re for or against it, but we have some questions that we still need to iron out with Mahoning County, with the city of Youngstown and with WRTA before we make this leap,” said commissioner Mauro Cantalmessa.

“I’d like to bring this to the voters who would be benefitting from transportation. I think we deserve viable

At this point, it’s unknown when commissioners will vote on the issue.