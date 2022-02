KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night, a gas line in Trumbull County washed out.

It’s in a Kinsman neighborhood that has dealt with major flooding before.

Back in July of 2019, flooding wiped out Lakeview Drive and the causeway, the only entrance to the neighborhood.

Fifty-five residents downstream woke up to find their houses surrounded by water with no way to get out. It took three months before the road to their homes could be rebuilt.

The dam was never repaired.