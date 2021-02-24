Trumbull County communities work to hammer out water and sewer service agreement

The agreement is set to expire at the end of March

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Office is working with the City of Girard to renew an agreement for the city to provide water and sewer services to a section of Liberty Township.

It allows the city to provide the utilities to the township North of Interstate 80 and south of Tibbetts Wick Road.

These customers are paying the highest rate in the county for water at more than $17 per 1,000 gallons.

The agreement has been in place for 20 years, and the sanitary engineer’s office is looking to renew it for another 20.

“The terms are going to stay basically the same for the agreement. We are going to put in a stipulation that each entity is able to withdraw from the agreement in the event of a regionalization district for us to join,” said Deputy Sanitary Engineer Gary Newbrough.

Commissioners have not voted on the agreement’s renewal. Newbrough plans to present it as an item on the commissioner’s agenda in the coming weeks