Commissioners say they are bringing together local labor leaders and TJX officials

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners announced they are meeting with TJX to talk about hiring local workers.

Commissioners say they are bringing together local labor leaders and TJX officials to work out some “strategies and solutions.”

Local leaders say they want the company to use as many local workers as possible.

The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. July 3 at the County Administration Building.