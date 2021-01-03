Trumbull County Commissioners looking to fill vacancies

Interested candidates are asked to submit a letter of interest with a current resume to the Board of Trumbull County Commissioners

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Board of Trumbull County Commissioners are looking to fill vacancies on various boards.

There are three seats to fill in with the Western Reserve Port Authority and five seats to fill on the Senior Services Advisory Council.

Interested candidates are asked to submit a letter of interest with a current resume to the Board of Trumbull County Commissioners at 160 High Street NW., Warren, 44481 by Jan. 8.

Candidates may be asked to complete an application as well.