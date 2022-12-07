WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the proposed annexation of land into the City of Niles in the new year.

During the public hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday, commissioners voted to continue the hearing until January 9.

This is surrounding the petition from two property owners requesting to annex about 31 acres of land in Vienna and Howland into the City of Niles. It includes a property on Stillwagon Road and a field along Niles Vienna Road from Stillwagon Road to State Route 11.

The board previously took action to move the hearing last month.